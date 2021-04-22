PTV set to make history by initiating HD broadcast from June, Fawad Chaudhary announces

In an announcement , Fawad Chaudhary, Minister of Information Technology, has announced that the Pakistan Television (PTVNews) will begin broadcasting in HD from the 1st of June this year as part of a project initiated 2018 but had suffered delays since 2019. The announcement also said that PTVSports will follow suit and will go HD this year too.

Ever since the evolution of the digital age, the introduction of HD camera’s in the broadcasting helm, and the shift in viewer’s preferences that now demand high-quality viewing experiences aligned with their modern TVs, the PTV has failed to get with the times. However, the national TV channel might now catch up with the times by going full HD as most private channels did long ago. Indeed, watching PTV in HD will be a sight for sore eyes, for the old-timers who comprise most of the ancient TV channel’s audience, if not for all Pakistanis.

According to details, the introduction of a new English medium national TV channel and the transformation of the Associated Press Pakistan (APP) into a Digital news agency is also on the horizon. The Pakistan Information Department (PID) will also go paperless as part of a major upheaval.