Pubg Makers Launch A Brand New Battle Royale Game

KRAFTON, the powerhouse studio behind PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, is taking a dramatic step away from its realistic shooter roots with the announcement of Astro Arena: Star Clash PvP. The game marks a major strategic pivot as it targets casual players with short, thrilling matches designed for on-the-go play. This shift significantly departs from the company’s reputation for high-stakes, tactical battle royale gameplay.

Previously known as Project UROPA and Tarasona: Battle Royale, developers built Astro Arena around a vibrant cosmic theme. Players control anime-inspired heroes in a top-down perspective, competing in matches that last just three to five minutes.

Gameplay Designed for Quick Fun

Astro Arena is crafted for accessibility and quick sessions, making it appealing for players who want fast-paced entertainment without the time commitment of traditional battle royales. The game’s hero roster features unique abilities, encouraging players to experiment with different strategies and playstyles.

The core gameplay loop revolves around collecting resources, powering up heroes, and pulling off tactical moves in fast skirmishes. To cater to different player preferences, the game will launch with multiple modes including Solo/Duo Battle Royale, Team Deathmatch, and a Training Mode to help newcomers learn mechanics.

Astro Arena Pre-Release Test in India

KRAFTON has announced that India will host a pre-release test of Astro Arena from September 10 to 23. This is a calculated decision, as India is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world and has a large, active fanbase for PUBG and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India).

Testing in India will allow KRAFTON to gauge how casual players respond to the shorter match format and anime-styled visuals.

KRAFTON’s Larger Strategy with Astro Arena

Astro Arena signals KRAFTON’s ambition to diversify its portfolio beyond PUBG and branch into new genres. The company has been steadily investing in user-generated content, Unreal Engine 5 upgrades, and other creative projects as it seeks to build a multi-game ecosystem.

This latest launch could be the first step toward capturing a wider global audience and securing a stronger foothold in the casual and mobile gaming spac