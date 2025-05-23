Pubg Mobile 3 8 Update Brings Attack On Titan Fans A Real Treat

PUBG Mobile’s latest 3.8 update introduced gamers to the Steampunk Frontier mode, bringing a fresh thematic experience to players. Available until July 6, this mode spans across Erangel, Livik, and Rondo maps, featuring new areas like Aetherholm train station, Cargo Hub, and Utgard Castle. However, this is not all.







If you are an anime fan, a notable highlight is PUBG’s collaboration with Attack on Titan. Players can engage with Titans, utilize Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear for enhanced movement, and transform into Pure Titans using Titan Serums, adding a unique twist to the gameplay.

Enhanced Gameplay Mechanics and Features

Introduced in the update, Giant Steam Trains is a fresh gameplay concept offering unpredictable battle situations as they travel the map. Players also have the chance to interact with the Clockwork Merchant by accumulating special tokens scattered across the landscape, which can result in the acquisition of worthwhile prizes.

Among the most recent additions to Classic Mode are the sticky bomb and heavy stock attachment. Reducing recoil helps the Heavy Stock improve fighting tactics; the Sticky Bomb lets players connect explosives to surfaces and vehicles.







The Metro Royale mode now has a portable military server to enable the hacking of priceless intelligence and equipment limits, therefore ensuring fair encounters.

PUBG Mobile Seasonal Updates and Events

With the commencement of Cycle 8 Season 24, players can look forward to new legendary items and tier rewards. Additionally, a Themed Mode Rating Protection Event is available until May 25, 2025, offering players protection against rating drops in themed modes.

The 3.8 update also brings a new season to Metro Royale, featuring Chapter 26 with Clockwork Merchants, allowing players to trade for valuable items. Overall, PUBG Mobile’s 3.8 update enriches the gaming experience with its Steampunk Frontier mode, Attack on Titan collaboration, and various gameplay enhancements, ensuring players have fresh and engaging content to explore