PUBG Mobile just pulled off one of its most heartwarming crossovers yet, teaming up with Nailoong, the chonky little yellow dinosaur who’s conquered social media with cuteness. If you are not familiar, Nailoong is a popular children’s TV show in many parts of Asia, and beloved by a number of kids.

This limited-time event, introduced via PUBG Mobile socials a week ago, flips the usual combat intensity on its head and brings lovable whimsy directly to your mobile screen. It also works best to attract more kids to play the battle royale.

NAILOONG is here! Enjoy the Happy Moments with NAILOONG! Items are available until September 14.#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGM390 pic.twitter.com/v9w8u2EMiX — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 19, 2025

What Do You Get in the Nailoong Collab

A soft-toned Cuddly Nailoong Mk14, complete with Nailoong snoozing on the stock and charming LoL-worthy kill animations, emotional but lethal. The Sweet Nailoong outfit, a pastel yellow summer dream that doubles as armor for the soul.

A three-stage Nailoong backpack that hatches plushie-style levels of cuteness. Plus, themed accessories, buddy garments, headgear, and feline companions, all Nailoong-infused and hilariously endearing.

Spin Mechanics with a Smile

You can spin the wheel using UC—40 UC per spin, first daily spin for just 10 UC, or 10 spins for around 350 UC.

Each spin nets you Lucky Tokens to directly redeem for your dream cosmetics. Milestone guarantees help reward your commitment, after a certain number of spins, those must-have items become just a token away.

Don’t forget to cash in those vouchers by completing your daily tasks and checking out the recall token shop! Keep an eye on the draw counter located in the bottom left corner of your screen. The more you draw, the better the rewards you can snag.

For example, if you draw 20 times, you’ll earn 1 paint; at 40 draws, you’ll get 1 mini material; and at levels 70, 100, and 150, you’ll score 1 lucky token each at 60 and 80 draws. So, what are you waiting for? Get started!

Nailoong Collab: Because Even Gamers Need Dose of Cute

PUBG Mobile tracks pure emotion as fiercely as it tracks accuracy. The Nailoong collab brings that human element straight into the game universe. Past competitions were intense and gritty, but this lighthearted event shows how games can make us smile and feel seen even in a battleground setup.

Don’t Just Play, Feel the Game

If you’re looking to add a touch of warmth to your loadout, or just want to see Nailoong wiggle onto your screen, now’s your chance.

The Nailoong takeover will continue till September 14, so spin those wheels, earn your cuddly gear, and let the cutest battleground you’ve ever seen become yours.