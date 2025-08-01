Pubg World Cup 2025 Final Showdown Begins 4thrives Among Top 16

The lineup for the World Cup Final of the PUBG Mobile (PMWC x EWC) 2025 is officially set. We have 16 elite teams that will compete in Riyadh’s Qiddiya Esports Arena from August 1 to 3. All of the teams will be vying for their share of a $3 million prize pool at the Esports World Cup. And Pakistan’s 4Thrives is among the finalists!

Group Stage Secures Top Contenders

The Group Stage (July 25 to 27) featured 24 teams divided into three groups, each playing 12 matches. The top eight teams, including Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia, 121 points) and 4Thrives Esports (Pakistan, 111 points), earned direct qualification to the Grand Finals without going through additional elimination rounds.

Survival Stage Finalizes the Field

The remaining 16 teams competed in two days of high-stakes action (July 29 to 30) in the Survival Stage. The top eight teams from that bracket joined the original eight to complete the 16-team Grand Finals roster. Victorious squads included Horaa Esports (Nepal), Fire Flux (Turkey), POWR (Saudi Arabia), and eArena (Thailand).

Which Teams Made It to the World Cup Final?

Here are the 16 finalists heading into Riyadh:

From Group Stage: Alter Ego Ares; 4Thrives Esports; DRX (South Korea); Weibo Gaming (China); Alpha Gaming (Mongolia); Team Secret (Vietnam); ThunderTalk Gaming (China); IDA Esports (Turkey)

From Survival Stage: Horaa Esports (Nepal); Fire Flux Esports (Turkey); POWR (Saudi Arabia); Regnum Carya (Turkey); eArena (Thailand); NS RedForce (South Korea); Team Falcons (Europe); Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)

Spotlight on 4Thrives: Pakistan’s Rising Star in World Cup Final

4Thrives Esports (Pakistan) delivered a standout performance, securing second place in the Group Stage and earning a direct ticket to the Grand Finals. Their consistency and sharp gameplay underlined Pakistan’s growing presence on the global PUBG Mobile stage, and the fans back home are hoping to see a historic win in Middle East this week.

What Awaits in Riyadh

Over three action-packed days (August 1 to 3), finalists will battle across 18 matches. All of it will culminate on the final day under the dramatic Smash Rule.

Those unfamiliar with this rule, it is where top-scoring teams must win a clutch match to claim the world championship.