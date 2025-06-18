Punjab Allocates Rs 1 24 Trillion For Roads Public Transport Upgrades

The Punjab government has unveiled its largest-ever Annual Development Plan (ADP) worth Rs. 1.24 trillion for the fiscal year 2025–26, signaling a massive investment in public infrastructure, particularly roads and transport systems.







A significant share of the budget, Rs. 335.5 billion, has been earmarked for infrastructure enhancement. The focus is clear: build better roads, modernize transport, and improve connectivity throughout the province.

Out of this, Rs. 120 billion has been set aside specifically for the construction and rehabilitation of road networks across Punjab. This move is expected to not only reduce travel time but also ensure safer journeys across urban and rural areas alike.

One of the key pillars of this effort is the “Chief Minister’s Local Roads Programme,” which has been allocated Rs. 50 billion. This initiative emphasizes upgrading and widening roads in remote towns and rural zones that have often been neglected in past development cycles.







Public Transport Transformation Underway

In addition to roads, the government is taking bold steps to reshape urban mobility. A significant Rs. 80–85 billion has been earmarked for transport upgrades, which includes both ongoing and new initiatives.

Leading the transformation is a Rs. 30 billion investment in mass transit systems across major cities such as Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. These systems are designed to reduce traffic congestion, cut pollution, and streamline urban commuting.

Further additions include:

Rs. 3.5 billion for launching an Electric Taxi (E-Taxi) Scheme

Rs. 46 billion for deploying electric buses in densely populated areas

These eco-friendly initiatives aim to move the province closer to sustainable and smart mobility solutions.

In a break from past trends, the 2025–26 budget emphasizes inclusivity. Rs. 24.5 billion has been dedicated to improving road access in historically underfunded districts like Layyah and Bhakkar.

The improvements are expected to:

Provide easier access to schools, healthcare facilities, and marketplaces

Boost logistics for local businesses as well as farmers

Narrow the urban-rural development divide

By targeting both urban modernization and rural uplift, Punjab’s new budget reflects a comprehensive and inclusive approach to development. The combination of large-scale road projects and modern public transport systems promises long-term benefits for residents across the province.