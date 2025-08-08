By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Extends School Holidays Until September 1

The Punjab government has decided to extend summer vacations across all schools.

The Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat took to X to announce the extension.

The choice of reopening schools on September 1 was taken based on the weather in the province right now. Many areas are facing sporadic monsoon rains, making the weather extremely humid. These rains are expected to cease by September 1.

However, other places in the province are facing little to no rain, causing a sharp rise in temperatures during the day. Punjab has experienced record temperatures this year, with some regions crossing 45°C in July. The Meteorological Department has warned of continuing high temperatures well into August, particularly in the southern parts of the province such as Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Multan.

Considering all of these things, the government chose to extend the school holidays for the safety and health of the students.

According to officials from the school education departments, the academic calendar will be adjusted to compensate for the extended holidays.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

