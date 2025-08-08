The Punjab government has decided to extend summer vacations across all schools.

The Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat took to X to announce the extension.

Schools In Punjab Will Re open from the 1st of September. — Rana Sikandar Hayat (@RanaSikandarH) August 7, 2025

The choice of reopening schools on September 1 was taken based on the weather in the province right now. Many areas are facing sporadic monsoon rains, making the weather extremely humid. These rains are expected to cease by September 1.

However, other places in the province are facing little to no rain, causing a sharp rise in temperatures during the day. Punjab has experienced record temperatures this year, with some regions crossing 45°C in July. The Meteorological Department has warned of continuing high temperatures well into August, particularly in the southern parts of the province such as Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Multan.

Considering all of these things, the government chose to extend the school holidays for the safety and health of the students.

According to officials from the school education departments, the academic calendar will be adjusted to compensate for the extended holidays.