Punjab Bans Govt Teachers From Private School Jobs

The Punjab government has banned public school teachers from taking up private school jobs, cautioning that strict disciplinary action will follow if the order is violated.

Officials highlighted that many government teachers were working at private schools and academies, in some cases during official duty hours. Authorities believe this trend of private school jobs has reduced the focus of teachers on students in public schools, affecting education quality.

The School Education Department has made it clear that teachers’ professional activities will now be closely monitored. Any violation of the new directive will lead to strict measures to ensure that public school students receive undivided attention.

Meanwhile, the Punjab School Education Department also announced the reopening of the SIS portal for marriage-based transfers. Under the updated policy, teachers can now apply for wedlock transfers even if their spouse is not a government employee. This option, suspended for the last six weeks due to rationalization measures, has been restored to provide teachers greater flexibility throughout the year.