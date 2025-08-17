Punjab Cm Internship Program Opens For Veterinary Graduates

The provincial government has launched the Punjab CM Internship Program, the province’s first comprehensive initiative for veterinary graduates and para-veterinary professionals. A total budget of Rs600 million has been allocated to train 1,000 candidates across the province.

Under the program, veterinary graduates holding a DVM degree will receive a monthly stipend of Rs60,000, while para-veterinary professionals and livestock assistants will earn Rs40,000 during their internship period.

Eligible veterinary graduates, para-vets, and youth who have completed the two-year Livestock Assistant Diploma (LAD) course can apply in their respective districts. The program covers all 36 districts of Punjab, with quotas designated for veterinary assistants, AI technicians, and lab assistants.

Officials described the Punjab CM Internship Program as a landmark step toward strengthening the livestock sector, enhancing professional opportunities for young graduates, and improving veterinary services throughout the province.