The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has temporarily suspended operations at multiple service centers in Punjab as heavy rains and flooding continue to disrupt life in the province. The step has been taken to protect both citizens and NADRA staff during the emergency.

According to the official notification, the closed centers include Vanike Tarar, Hafizabad, Jalalpur Bhattian (Hafizabad), 18 Hazari (Jhang), Ahmad Nagar (Chiniot), Midh Ranjha (Sargodha), Kari Sharif (Gujrat), Kotli Loharan (Sialkot), Syedpur (Sialkot), Khidmat Markaz (Sialkot), and Depalpur (Okara). These facilities will remain closed until conditions improve.

To ensure service continuity, NADRA has urged citizens in affected areas to visit nearby functioning centers. In addition, mobile registration vans have been deployed in adjoining districts to help manage the increased demand.

Mobile Drive for Overseas Pakistanis

Separately, NADRA announced a Mobile Registration Drive in the United Kingdom starting August 30, 2025, to assist overseas Pakistanis.

Date Location Timings Services Offered Aug 30, 2025 Blackburn (Manchester) 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM CNIC renewal, NICOP issuance, FRCs Aug 30, 2025 Sheffield (Bradford) 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM CNIC renewal, NICOP issuance, FRCs

Applicants have been advised to bring their old CNICs or B-Forms to ensure a smooth process. This mobile drive will enable overseas Pakistanis to access essential identity services without visiting NADRA centers in person.

The dual initiatives highlight NADRA’s efforts to balance public safety at home while continuing to serve overseas citizens abroad during challenging times.