By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 3 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nadra

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has temporarily suspended operations at multiple service centers in Punjab as heavy rains and flooding continue to disrupt life in the province. The step has been taken to protect both citizens and NADRA staff during the emergency.

According to the official notification, the closed centers include Vanike Tarar, Hafizabad, Jalalpur Bhattian (Hafizabad), 18 Hazari (Jhang), Ahmad Nagar (Chiniot), Midh Ranjha (Sargodha), Kari Sharif (Gujrat), Kotli Loharan (Sialkot), Syedpur (Sialkot), Khidmat Markaz (Sialkot), and Depalpur (Okara). These facilities will remain closed until conditions improve.

To ensure service continuity, NADRA has urged citizens in affected areas to visit nearby functioning centers. In addition, mobile registration vans have been deployed in adjoining districts to help manage the increased demand.

Mobile Drive for Overseas Pakistanis

Separately, NADRA announced a Mobile Registration Drive in the United Kingdom starting August 30, 2025, to assist overseas Pakistanis.

Date Location Timings Services Offered
Aug 30, 2025 Blackburn (Manchester) 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM CNIC renewal, NICOP issuance, FRCs
Aug 30, 2025 Sheffield (Bradford) 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM CNIC renewal, NICOP issuance, FRCs

Applicants have been advised to bring their old CNICs or B-Forms to ensure a smooth process. This mobile drive will enable overseas Pakistanis to access essential identity services without visiting NADRA centers in person.

The dual initiatives highlight NADRA’s efforts to balance public safety at home while continuing to serve overseas citizens abroad during challenging times.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Digital Payments Soon Mandatory For Retailers As Govt Pushes For Cashless Economy
OGRA Orders Oil & Gas Sector to Adopt Digital Payments
NADRA App Feature Raises Eyebrows Over Death ID Cancellation
NADRA Pulls ‘Self-Report Death’ Feature from PakID App After Backlash
Google
Google Phone App Brings Custom Calling Cards to Android
Petrol Prices Likely To Drop In Early September
Petrol Prices Likely to Drop in Early September
Promptlock First Ever Ai Powered Ransomware Emerges
PromptLock: First Ever AI-Powered Ransomware Emerges
Secp Sbp Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
SECP, SBP Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments For Longer Posts
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments for Longer Posts
Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Launch Three Flagships with Superfast Wired Charging Next Month
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Nha Confirms All Motorways Open For Traffic Despite Flood Situation
NHA Confirms All Motorways Open for Traffic Despite Flood Situation
Anthropic Warns Of Surge In Ai Powered Cybercrime
Anthropic Warns of Surge in AI-Powered Cybercrime
Apple iOS 26
Apple iOS 26 Beta 5 Is Almost Here, Eligible iPhones You Need to Know About
Govt Moves To Introduce Bankruptcy Law In Pakistan
Govt Proposes New Bankruptcy Law with One-Year Grace Period