By Manik Aftab ⏐ 6 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Govt Doubles Free Wi Fi Spots Across Province

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has doubled the number of free Wi-Fi spots across the province, expanding digital access and upgrading infrastructure to meet growing public demand.

In a major step toward digital inclusion, the PSCA announced that the number of free Wi-Fi spots in Lahore has increased from 230 to 430. The service has also extended beyond the provincial capital, now covering 22 districts—up from 11—including Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Hasan Abdal, Sahiwal, Okara, and Murree.

To support the increased user base, the authority has upgraded its infrastructure to Wi-Fi 6 technology. This advancement ensures faster speeds, reduced latency, and improved connectivity, particularly in crowded public spaces.

Over 37 Million Users Benefit from Free Wi-Fi Across Punjab

Officials highlighted that over 37.22 million users have accessed the public internet service to date, consuming more than 905 terabytes of data—an indication of the rising reliance on free and stable internet in everyday life.

The expansion of free Wi-Fi spots aligns with the Punjab government’s broader vision of promoting smart city solutions and bridging the digital divide across urban and semi-urban areas. The latest addition came just last week, when Gujrat city was officially brought online as part of this ongoing initiative.

With enhanced coverage and upgraded technology, the PSCA continues to transform digital connectivity across Punjab, making reliable public internet a reality for millions.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

