Punjab Govt Forms Cert To Tackle Cybercrime And Online Threats

The Punjab government has approved the creation of a Cyber Emergency Response Team, CERT Punjab, with an estimated budget of Rs1 billion. The new unit will monitor the activity of terrorist organisations and anti-state elements on social media and will coordinate rapid responses to cyberattacks across the province.

CERT Punjab will also issue digital security alerts and help curb hacking and other cybercrimes.

The government said a Security Operations Center (SOC) will be established to support the response team. The SOC will operate Security Incident and Event Management platforms to track threats in real time and to manage incident responses.

Officials added that the system will provide continuous monitoring and will strengthen the protection of public and private digital assets.

Authorities plan to equip CERT Punjab with thermal resilient infrastructure and trained analysts to work with law enforcement and with federal cyber agencies. The response team will provide guidance to hospitals, utilities, and other essential services to maintain continuity under attack.

Digital security advisories will be issued to citizens and businesses after monitored threats are assessed.

The government expects CERT Punjab to begin operations after the procurement of SOC equipment and the recruitment of technical staff.