Punjab Green Sticker Crackdown Begins As Deadline Ends

The Punjab Environment Department has begun enforcement action against vehicles that lack a green emission sticker after the August 31 deadline expired. Initial steps include warning slips for 2010 to 2015 model vehicles and e challans sent by post.

According to department spokesperson, Sajid Bashir, repeated violations will lead to fines and possible legal proceedings.

Vehicle emission checks are under way across urban centres in the province. Authorities say inspections cover the engine silencer and catalytic converter and only vehicles that pass the test will receive the green sticker. More than 350,000 vehicles have already been certified and issued stickers under the programme.

Officials warned that during the smog season vehicles without a valid green sticker will be barred from entering or operating in Lahore and other affected districts. The environment agency also said the fee for the sticker will be announced soon and that motorists should keep proof of certification available while driving.

The green sticker initiative began with the launch of an Emission Testing System earlier this year and the government extended the original deadline to August 31 in response to high public demand for testing slots. Free testing points were set up in multiple locations to help motorists comply.

Motorists are advised to visit authorised test booths with vehicle registration documents and identification. Owners who fail initial checks may be directed to repair facilities and then retested before a sticker is issued. Bashir said the current phase emphasises warnings but will move to strict penalties for persistent non compliance.