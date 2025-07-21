By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Introduces Mobile Library And School On Wheels Projects

The Punjab government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to roll out three mobile education initiatives, including a mobile library and School on Wheels project, to deliver learning opportunities to children in remote and underserved regions.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that the “School on Wheels” project will use solar-powered electric rickshaws to bring classrooms to the doorsteps of children living in rural and low-income areas.

A teacher will set up a temporary classroom by arranging folding chairs under an umbrella-style canopy in local streets or communities. Children will receive books, art supplies, and educational toys to create a fun and engaging learning environment. The project has received in-principle approval from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

In line with the chief minister’s vision of “Parrho Gay Tou Barho Gay” (If you read, you will progress), the School Education Department will also launch two mobile library projects.

Mini-Vans with Cartoon Art to Promote Reading in Punjab

The first, called the “Library on Wheels,” will feature mini-vans decorated with cartoon art. These mobile units will visit different neighborhoods to offer children a wide selection of books, including non-curriculum materials. The vans can be parked in open fields, parks, or public gathering spaces to attract children and encourage reading.

The second mobile library project will operate from a fully-equipped bus transformed into a reading space. This vehicle will be furnished with chairs and tables and stocked with books in Urdu and English, as well as magazines, to foster a love for reading among young students.

The mobile library and School on Wheels initiatives mark a significant step by the Punjab government to bridge the education gap and reach children who lack access to traditional schooling.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

