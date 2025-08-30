The Punjab School Education Department has issued an official update regarding school holidays as floods continue to disrupt normal life. District Deputy Commissioners have been given the authority to decide school closures based on local flood conditions.

Many schools in Kasur, Multan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and Chishtian remain submerged, forcing children to stay away from classrooms. Officials warned that prolonged closures may affect academic schedules, delay exam preparations, and create psychological stress among students who are unable to study in a regular learning environment.

According to authorities, schools will reopen only once floodwaters recede and safety is ensured. The government is also working on temporary arrangements, including community learning centers, to reduce the educational gap.

Schools Affected by Floods in Punjab

City/Region Situation in Schools Kasur Schools submerged due to historic Sutlej flood Multan High flood risk; controlled breaches made Rajanpur Dozens of villages and schools were affected Bahawalpur Rising river levels disrupted classes Faisalabad Floodwater enters low-lying areas Chishtian Nearly 50 schools and settlements were flooded

Punjab continues to face severe flood impacts, with more than 1.4 million people affected and dozens of fatalities reported. Authorities stressed that protecting children’s education remains a priority, but safety will come first until conditions normalize.