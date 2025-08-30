By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
School Timing Changes In Lahore For Psl And Summer Heat

The Punjab School Education Department has issued an official update regarding school holidays as floods continue to disrupt normal life. District Deputy Commissioners have been given the authority to decide school closures based on local flood conditions.

Many schools in Kasur, Multan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and Chishtian remain submerged, forcing children to stay away from classrooms. Officials warned that prolonged closures may affect academic schedules, delay exam preparations, and create psychological stress among students who are unable to study in a regular learning environment.

According to authorities, schools will reopen only once floodwaters recede and safety is ensured. The government is also working on temporary arrangements, including community learning centers, to reduce the educational gap.

Schools Affected by Floods in Punjab

City/Region Situation in Schools
Kasur Schools submerged due to historic Sutlej flood
Multan High flood risk; controlled breaches made
Rajanpur Dozens of villages and schools were affected
Bahawalpur Rising river levels disrupted classes
Faisalabad Floodwater enters low-lying areas
Chishtian Nearly 50 schools and settlements were flooded

Punjab continues to face severe flood impacts, with more than 1.4 million people affected and dozens of fatalities reported. Authorities stressed that protecting children’s education remains a priority, but safety will come first until conditions normalize.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Delays New Grading System For Ssc Hsc Exams To 2026
Punjab to Hold Board Exams for Grades 5 and 6
banks
Pakistani Banks Post Record Rs326bn Profit in H1 2025
Huawei Tops Global Smartwatch Market in Q2 2025
Pia Shifts Sialkot Flights To Lahore As Floodwater Threatens Airport
PIA Shifts Sialkot Flights to Lahore as Floodwater Threatens Airport
Pakistan Set to Launch 5G Spectrum Auction by December 2025
Non Pta Phones
Non-PTA Phones’ Sims Start Working on Pakistani Networks?
Pakistan Explores Ev Battery And Drone Projects With Huaguan
Pakistan Explores EV Battery and Drone Projects with Huaguan
Social Media Users Pakistan Rise To 51 6 Million As Facebook Leads
Social Media Users in Pakistan Rise to 51.6 Million as Facebook Leads
Internet Service Suspended Again Across Balochistan Despite Court Order
Internet Service Suspended Again Across Balochistan Despite Court Order
Meta To Add New Ai Safeguards After Teen Safety Concerns
Meta to Add New AI Safeguards After Teen Safety Concerns
Meta Under Fire For Creating Flirty Chatbots Of Celebrities Without Consent Including Child Actors
Meta Under Fire for Creating Flirty Chatbots of Celebrities Without Consent, Including Child Actors
Bise Bannu
BISE Bannu Announces Intermediate Part I & Part II Toppers List
Bise Kohat
BISE Kohat Announces HSSC Part I & II Annual Examination Toppers List