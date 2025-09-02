By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 26 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Electric Buses Arrive In Islamabad With New Routes And Fleet Expansion

In a major step toward sustainable transport, the Punjab government has announced the launch of electric buses in Attock district from October 2025. The initiative aims to modernize the traffic system, reduce pollution, and improve public transport facilities.

The decision was confirmed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Anil Saeed during a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at the DC Office. Senior officials, including RTA Secretary Sardar Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Attock Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan, and DSP Motorway Police Manzoor Khan, attended the session.

Officials also reviewed multiple transport-related issues, including road safety, overloading, vehicle fitness, axle load management, and rickshaw parking. Plans for solar-powered traffic signals, computerization of weighing stations, and better bus terminals were also discussed.

The administration assured that enforcement against vehicles with expired route permits and the regulation of Qingqi rickshaws will be strengthened. With the launch of electric buses, Attock joins other districts in Punjab moving toward eco-friendly and efficient urban transport solutions.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Hec Releases Updated List Of Recognised Ms Phd Programmes
Punjab HEC Jobs 2025 Announced with Salary Up to Rs. 350,000
FBR currency declaration app
SBP Cancels Money Masters Currency Exchange License
Vivo Y500 launch
Vivo Y500 Launched with 8200mAh Battery and 90W Charging
Secp Links Regulators To Ezfile For Faster Services
SECP Issues New Rules for Digital Asset Management Services
Pakistan’s Trade Deficit Hits $2.9bn in August 2025
Nadra Launches Amnesty Scheme To Fix Cnic Errors Without Penalty
NADRA Call Centers Temporarily Closed in Twin Cities Tomorrow
Biek
BIEK Opens Enrollment Form Submission for Intermediate Part II Exams 2025
Infinix Gt 30
Infinix GT 30 Global Debut Confirmed for September 11
Google Maps Gets Live Updates Feature In Android 16
Google Maps Gets Live Updates Feature in Android 16
Researchers Announce Worlds First All Frequency 6g Chipset Capable Of 100gbps Speeds
Researchers Announce World’s First “All-Frequency” 6G Chipset Capable of 100Gbps Speeds
Tesla Secures Just 600 Orders In India Since July Debut Reports Bloomberg
Tesla Secures Just 600 Orders in India Since July Debut, Reports Bloomberg
Google Gmail
Google Denies Reports of Major Gmail Security Breach
After Hbl Ubl Meezan Bank Also Announces Saturday Banking Hours
After HBL, UBL, Meezan Bank Also Announces Saturday Banking Hours