In a major step toward sustainable transport, the Punjab government has announced the launch of electric buses in Attock district from October 2025. The initiative aims to modernize the traffic system, reduce pollution, and improve public transport facilities.

The decision was confirmed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Anil Saeed during a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at the DC Office. Senior officials, including RTA Secretary Sardar Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Attock Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan, and DSP Motorway Police Manzoor Khan, attended the session.

Officials also reviewed multiple transport-related issues, including road safety, overloading, vehicle fitness, axle load management, and rickshaw parking. Plans for solar-powered traffic signals, computerization of weighing stations, and better bus terminals were also discussed.

The administration assured that enforcement against vehicles with expired route permits and the regulation of Qingqi rickshaws will be strengthened. With the launch of electric buses, Attock joins other districts in Punjab moving toward eco-friendly and efficient urban transport solutions.