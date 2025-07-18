By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Launches High Tech Driving Tests To Curb License Fraud

The Punjab Traffic Police is rolling out a fully automated driving test system aimed at eliminating human bias, bribery, and fraudulent practices in license issuance.

According to DIG Traffic Waqas Nazir, newly upgraded driving test vehicles will be fitted with advanced sensors and cameras both inside and outside the vehicle. These intelligent systems will monitor the applicant’s driving performance, automatically logging errors without relying on a manual examiner. This ensures a fair and accurate assessment process for every candidate.

To further tighten the system against misuse, biometric verification will be required for all candidates during the licensing process. This added security measure will help stop impersonators. It ensures that only the real applicant takes the test.

The new vehicles have sensors and cameras. They will be sent to all driving test centers in Punjab. This will create a consistent, tech-based testing system across the province.

DIG Waqas Nazir shared a worrying fact. Only 17% of drivers in Punjab currently have valid driving licenses. This highlights the urgent need for reform.

With the new tech-based system, the department plans to raise this number. They also aim to take stricter action against unlicensed drivers who put others at risk.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

