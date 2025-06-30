Punjab Launches Subsidized Tractor Scheme For Farmers

The Punjab government has announced the distribution of 20,000 tractors under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractors Scheme 2025.

The aim of the initiative is to modernize farming practices across the province by making tractors available at subsidized rates to eligible farmers.

The scheme is part of Punjab’s larger strategy to promote mechanized farming, reduce input costs, and increase crop yields. By making agricultural machinery more accessible, the government is addressing key challenges faced by small and medium-scale farmers who often lack the resources to invest in modern tools.

Key Features of the Scheme

20,000 tractors to be provided during 2025

Subsidized pricing to ease the financial burden

Focus on crop yield improvement and cost reduction

Available for eligible farmers across Punjab

The Green Tractors Scheme will help improve food security. It aims to boost the economic well-being of rural communities. The program gives farmers easier access to essential farming machinery. This supports Punjab’s long-term goal of modernizing its agriculture sector.

Application Now Open

The Punjab government urges eligible farmers to apply promptly through official channels to benefit from the scheme. Early registration is encouraged to ensure timely distribution and implementation.

This initiative reinforces Punjab’s commitment to sustainable agriculture, productivity enhancement, and economic empowerment for the province’s farming population.