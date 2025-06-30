By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 14 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Launches Subsidized Tractor Scheme For Farmers

The Punjab government has announced the distribution of 20,000 tractors under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractors Scheme 2025.

The aim of the initiative is to modernize farming practices across the province by making tractors available at subsidized rates to eligible farmers.

The scheme is part of Punjab’s larger strategy to promote mechanized farming, reduce input costs, and increase crop yields. By making agricultural machinery more accessible, the government is addressing key challenges faced by small and medium-scale farmers who often lack the resources to invest in modern tools.

Key Features of the Scheme

  • 20,000 tractors to be provided during 2025
  • Subsidized pricing to ease the financial burden
  • Focus on crop yield improvement and cost reduction
  • Available for eligible farmers across Punjab

The Green Tractors Scheme will help improve food security. It aims to boost the economic well-being of rural communities. The program gives farmers easier access to essential farming machinery. This supports Punjab’s long-term goal of modernizing its agriculture sector.

Application Now Open

The Punjab government urges eligible farmers to apply promptly through official channels to benefit from the scheme. Early registration is encouraged to ensure timely distribution and implementation.

This initiative reinforces Punjab’s commitment to sustainable agriculture, productivity enhancement, and economic empowerment for the province’s farming population.

Follow us on Google News
farmers, Tractors
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Auto Draft

ATTENTION Pakistani Gamers: Steam Summer Sale Slashes Prices!

Power Smart App Explained Protect Yourself From Overbilling And Keep Subsidies

Power Smart App Explained: Protect Yourself from Overbilling and Keep Subsidies

Pakistan Railways To Enable Card Payments At Stations

Pakistan Railways to Enable Card Payments at Stations

Patients Must Now Pay For Treatment In Public Hospitals Across Punjab

Patients Must Now Pay for Treatment in Public Hospitals Across Punjab

Giftedcrook Evolves Into Full Blown Cyber Espionage Weapon

GIFTEDCROOK Evolves Into Full-Blown Cyber-Espionage Weapon

Public Outcry Erupts Over New Garbage Tax In Punjab

Public Outcry Erupts Over New Garbage Tax in Punjab

Suzuki Alto Every Prices Soar After New Taxes In Pakistan

Suzuki Alto, Every Prices Soar After New Taxes in Pakistan

Fortnite Is Back With Iron Man Collab But This Time With A Twist

Fortnite Is Back With Iron Man Collab, But This Time With A Twist

Punjab Offers Cash For Plastic In New Recycling Drive

Punjab Offers Cash for Plastic in New Recycling Drive

Cursor Event In Islamabad To Highlight Ai Coding For Developers

‘Cursor’ Launching in Pakistan Soon confirmed by The Local Ambassador

Most Bank Accounts In Pakistan Hold Less Than Rs50000

Most Bank Accounts in Pakistan Hold Less Than Rs50,000

Mercedes Benz Solar Paint Could Make Evs Run On Pure Sunlight

Mercedes-Benz Solar Paint Could Make EVs Run on Pure Sunlight

Huawei Ev Battery Boasts 2000 Mile Range On 5 Minute Charge

Huawei EV Battery Boasts 2,000-Mile Range on 5-Minute Charge