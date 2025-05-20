Punjab Leads in the IT sector. PSEB-Registered IT Companies list released

ISLAMABAD: A total of 20,711 information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) companies are currently registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), according to official data.







Provincial Distribution of PSEB-Registered IT Companies

The data reveals the following provincial breakdown:

Punjab : 10,745 companies (51.88%)

: 10,745 companies (51.88%) Sindh : 6,352 companies (30.67%)

: 6,352 companies (30.67%) Federal Area : 3,264 companies (15.76%)

: 3,264 companies (15.76%) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) : 243 companies (1.18%)

: 243 companies (1.18%) Balochistan : 43 companies (0.21%)

: 43 companies (0.21%) Gilgit-Baltistan : 35 companies (0.17%)

: 35 companies (0.17%) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK): 29 companies (0.14%)

PSEB-registered companies benefit from a reduced tax rate of 0.25% on export income, compared to 1% for non-registered entities. Although registration and renewal with PSEB are optional for most IT businesses and freelancers, call centers are required to register. IT companies can still operate legally without PSEB registration, but many voluntarily register to access benefits and support services.

It’s important to note that PSEB is not a regulatory authority. Instead, it acts as a facilitator to support the growth and export potential of Pakistan’s IT sector.







Pakistan’s Dynamic and Fast-Growing IT Industry

Pakistan’s IT industry is marked by rapid innovation, technological advancements, and a continuously evolving global market demand. The consistent growth in IT exports has led entrepreneurs to launch new ventures, aiming to capitalize on emerging opportunities and emulate the success of established tech firms.

As a result, the sector remains highly dynamic, with new IT companies entering and exiting the market regularly.

PSEB is a guarantee limited company under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, tasked with enhancing the export capacity of Pakistan’s ICT industry and ensuring sustainable growth.

PSEB executes various industry-driven programs and projects, often developed in consultation with stakeholders. Registered IT companies can benefit from services such as:

Paid ICT internships

Certification programs for ICT professionals

Subsidized participation in international tech events

Export facilitation and business matchmaking opportunities

These offerings make PSEB registration an attractive option for many IT and ITeS companies across Pakistan.