Punjab Makes Safe App Free Amid Flood Emergency

The Punjab government has announced that the Punjab Safe App will now be free to use on all mobile networks. This step would ensure uninterrupted access to emergency services as floods continue to disrupt daily life across the province.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has instructed all telecom operators to provide zero-rated access to the app, allowing citizens to connect with rescue teams and government departments even without mobile balance or an internet package.

Officials said users can also dial 15 directly through the app to request immediate assistance. In disaster-hit areas, the app will guide residents and link them to relevant relief services.

The provincial authorities had earlier directed operators to activate zero-rating within 24 hours, emphasizing the importance of swift and cost-free communication during the ongoing crisis. With this move, people in affected zones will be able to reach help without facing additional financial hurdles.