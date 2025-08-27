The Punjab government is considering the option of extending school holidays in Lahore and other parts of the province that were affected by recent floods and were devastated. The government is focusing on student safety and infrastructure repair as it determines the way forward.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat assured that all institutions of the School Education Department are working in coordination to come up with a common strategy of recovery and risk management. A special meeting of the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group is to be held on Friday to review the ground conditions and finalize on whether the schools should be kept closed longer.

Earlier, the School Education Department Punjab had announced summer holidays between August 14 and August 31, 2025. The schools are already scheduled to resume on September 1, 2025, but the decision on whether there will be further extension will be made after consultations on Friday.