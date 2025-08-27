By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Lahore And Multan Suspend Schools And Outdoor Activities Until November 24

The Punjab government is considering the option of extending school holidays in Lahore and other parts of the province that were affected by recent floods and were devastated. The government is focusing on student safety and infrastructure repair as it determines the way forward.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat assured that all institutions of the School Education Department are working in coordination to come up with a common strategy of recovery and risk management. A special meeting of the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group is to be held on Friday to review the ground conditions and finalize on whether the schools should be kept closed longer.

Earlier, the School Education Department Punjab had announced summer holidays between August 14 and August 31, 2025. The schools are already scheduled to resume on September 1, 2025, but the decision on whether there will be further extension will be made after consultations on Friday.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

COMSATS
Senate Reviews COMSATS Quetta Campus Delay, Urges Action
Spacex Starship Latest Flight Secures Major Test Wins Today
SpaceX Starship Latest Flight Secures Major Test Wins
Internet Services
Mobile and Internet Services Disrupted Across Punjab and KPK
Pta
PTA Hints at Temu & Shein Ban in Pakistan After CCP’s Letter
Government Unveils Draft National Tariff Policy 2025 30 At Regulatory Reforms Conference
Punjab Government Announces Ban on Unregistered NGOs
Pakistans Mobile Phone Imports Drop 21 Local Manufacturing Rises
Pakistan Mobile Phone Imports Jump in July 2025
Fto Targets Rs133m Fake Tax Invoices Scam
Senate Panel Reviews Aflatoxin Contamination in Betel Nuts
Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Unveil HyperOS 3 Update on August 28
Govt Withdraws Sales Tax Exemption On Imported Cotton Yarn
Pakistan Textile Council Raises Concerns Over Export Facilitation Scheme Amendments
Breakthrough 3d Printing Method Creates Record Setting Superconductors
Breakthrough 3D Printing Method Creates Record-Setting Superconductors
Islamabad Airport Flight Suspension Announced Ahead Of Independence Day
Islamabad Airport Parking Charges Increased for Passengers
Samsung S26 Ultra May Bring Back The Iconic Camera Island
Samsung S26 Ultra May Bring Back The Iconic Camera Island
Google Will Now Alert Users On Smartwatch Faces That Drain Battery Life
Google Will Now Alert Users on Smartwatch Faces That Drain Battery Life