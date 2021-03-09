News

Punjab Police plans to monitor FIR registration using an app

Written by Hamza Zakir

Punjab Police will soon launch a new application that will allow citizens to digitally monitor the process of FIR registration.

According to details, this development was revealed by Inspector General Punjab Police (IGP) Inam Ghani during a high-level meeting at Central Police Office Lahore.

While addressing the meeting, IG Punjab said the application will monitor all stages of FIR from receipt of an application to registration of case at the front desk.

He added the application will also contain important records pertaining to FIR such as the time of application receipt and registration of case at the front desk.

IG Punjab noted that the application will enable Punjab Police to initiate departmental and legal proceedings against its officers who unnecessarily delay the registration of FIR.

He added that the application will be initially launched in Kasur as a pilot project that will be expanded to the rest of the province in a few months.

It is worth noting that during the National Conference on Citizen-Centric Policing in Lahore last month, IG Punjab had said that Punjab Police will launch more applications to improve the performance of the police department.

Written by Hamza Zakir
