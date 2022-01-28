Punjab police requests federal government to ban PUBG after addict boy kills his own family

There are at times when gaming addiction takes things too far and such was a situation when a PUBG addict named Ali Zain shot dead his mother and siblings. According to the investigations, Zain was so addicted to the game that he believed that his mother and siblings would be resurrected just like in the game.

However, upon further investigations, it was revealed that upon the frustration shown at the game he shot his family at point-blank inside the house. After the shooting, Zain went to sleep in the lower part of the house and was found hiding in a village near Faisalabad.

Due to the negative impact the game has on children, the Punjab Police requested the federal government to put a complete ban on PUBG so that no more children can be addicted and worse resort to immoral acts. However, in my opinion, if the youth is guided properly and if an age limit is implemented on the kind of content that is available then banning things might not be needed at all.