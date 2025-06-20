Punjab Rolls Out Driving Simulators Across Six Major Cities

Punjab Traffic Police, inspired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s focus on innovation, is embracing cutting-edge technology to improve driver education and public safety.







Under the guidance of Additional IG Traffic Mirza Farhan Baig, the department has taken a major step by installing state-of-the-art driving simulators in multiple training centers.

First Phase Targets Six Key Cities

The simulators have already been set up in training facilities located in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, and Gujrat as part of the first phase. This initiative is designed to provide advanced driver training in a controlled and safe environment.

The second phase aims to expand this program to training centers in other cities throughout Punjab, ensuring wider access to modern driving education.







Additional IG Mirza Farhan Baig emphasized that the simulators are intended to offer safe and high-quality driver training. He noted that alongside simulator sessions, trainees will gain practical experience driving on public roads in subsequent phases.

Importantly, the program is expected to especially benefit women learners by giving them a secure space to build confidence behind the wheel.