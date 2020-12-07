Punjab Taxation Department is launching a tracking system for car registrations and token history

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department is taking a big step towards digital transformation and launching a smart tracking system for applications for smart cards and number plates.

The new system, being launched in a couple of days, will have a personalised dashboard for its users. Users can log in to the portal and track their applications with the Department. The status of their applications can also be tracked.

The Excise and Taxation Department is working closely with the Punjab IT Board (PITB) to make this application into a reality. The IT board will possibly be running the portal and will forward all applications to the Excise Department.

SMS updates will also be sent through the portal.

Progress reports of the portal’s development is closely being monitored by DG Excise and Taxation Punjab’s Office. In an address, DG Saeed said that resolving the issues relating to application delays has been the, “biggest achievement for the department.” She also said that the process of distributing the 2.9 million number plates on hold will begin in January.

Previous technical and administrative delays will also be looked into, said the Director General.

