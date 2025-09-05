Punjab To Roll Out Electric Taxi Scheme In Two Weeks

Punjab’s Transport Minister Bilal Yasin has confirmed that the province will launch its electric taxi scheme within the next 15 days. The scheme would offer new job opportunities while pushing forward sustainable transport solutions.

The program will provide electric taxis and bikes on interest-free instalments, making vehicle ownership more affordable for low-income groups.

Officials said the scheme is specifically designed to empower unemployed individuals by giving them access to reliable income sources.

Transport 2030 Vision

The announcement was made at Pakistan’s first Transport Expo, where the provincial government unveiled its broader “Transport 2030 Vision.” The plan includes Lahore’s first tram service, expected to be operational by February 2026 on Jail Road and Main Boulevard, with future extensions to Canal Road.

Punjab also plans to build 41 modern depots and roll out electric buses from December 2025, leading to a fleet of 1,100 electric buses and trams by 2030. Trials of autonomous vehicles are also on the roadmap.

To meet infrastructure needs, 1,000 charging stations will be installed across the province. The vision aims to convert 80% of Punjab’s transport system to electric vehicles by 2030, with the electric taxi scheme playing a central role.

Sindh’s Initiative

Separately, Sindh Labour Minister Shahid Thahim announced that the Sindh Workers Welfare Board will distribute 10,000 free electric motorcycles to female industrial workers, aiming to boost women’s mobility and promote greener transport.