Punjab University Fee Hike Hits Up to 59% for Several Programs
Punjab University has raised tuition fees for several programs, with hikes reaching up to 59%. The new fee structure takes effect this month.
The university’s syndicate approved the Punjab University fee hike, which affects a range of popular programs. LLM students face the sharpest increase. Their fees have gone up by Rs 7,825 compared to last year.
Fees for D Pharmacy rose from Rs 18,000 to Rs 23,000. The cost of LLB increased by 28%, while medical graduation fees jumped by 16%. BSc, BCom, BBA, and MBA programs now cost 15% more than before.
University officials said the fee changes were necessary due to rising operational costs. They believe the adjustments align with current financial needs.
This hike adds to a broader trend. Public universities across Pakistan have raised tuition by an average of 28%. Students and families now face added financial pressure as the new session begins.
