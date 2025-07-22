By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab University Fee Hike Hits Up To 59 For Several Programs

Punjab University has raised tuition fees for several programs, with hikes reaching up to 59%. The new fee structure takes effect this month.

The university’s syndicate approved the Punjab University fee hike, which affects a range of popular programs. LLM students face the sharpest increase. Their fees have gone up by Rs 7,825 compared to last year.

Fees for D Pharmacy rose from Rs 18,000 to Rs 23,000. The cost of LLB increased by 28%, while medical graduation fees jumped by 16%. BSc, BCom, BBA, and MBA programs now cost 15% more than before.

University officials said the fee changes were necessary due to rising operational costs. They believe the adjustments align with current financial needs.

This hike adds to a broader trend. Public universities across Pakistan have raised tuition by an average of 28%. Students and families now face added financial pressure as the new session begins.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

