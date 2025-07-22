Punjab University Fee Hike Hits Up To 59 For Several Programs

Punjab University has raised tuition fees for several programs, with hikes reaching up to 59%. The new fee structure takes effect this month.

The university’s syndicate approved the Punjab University fee hike, which affects a range of popular programs. LLM students face the sharpest increase. Their fees have gone up by Rs 7,825 compared to last year.

Fees for D Pharmacy rose from Rs 18,000 to Rs 23,000. The cost of LLB increased by 28%, while medical graduation fees jumped by 16%. BSc, BCom, BBA, and MBA programs now cost 15% more than before.

University officials said the fee changes were necessary due to rising operational costs. They believe the adjustments align with current financial needs.

This hike adds to a broader trend. Public universities across Pakistan have raised tuition by an average of 28%. Students and families now face added financial pressure as the new session begins.