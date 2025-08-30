By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Kohat

The Punjab University has postponed its annual LLB examinations in light of the worsening flood situation across Punjab. The exams, originally scheduled for September 11, 2025, will now be rescheduled.

According to the university spokesperson, the decision was made because floods have disrupted transportation, damaged infrastructure, and created risks for thousands of students. Officials stressed that student safety remains the top priority, and the new exam dates will be announced once conditions improve.

This move affects law students across the province and highlights how the ongoing floods are impacting the education sector. Similar measures have also been taken by other boards to protect students from flood-related challenges.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

