Punjab Workers Flats Scheme Opens For Applications

The Punjab workers flats scheme has officially opened for applications, with special quotas reserved for widows and disabled employees on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Under this initiative, 3 percent of the flats have been allocated to widows of deceased workers, while 2 percent have been set aside for disabled employees.

In Phase I, applications are being invited from industrial workers of Lahore and Kasur districts. The process has already started at the Workers Welfare Complex, Sundar Industrial Estate, Kasur, where 750 apartments will be provided free of cost to eligible workers.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced that under the Punjab workers flats scheme, applicants can now download forms from official government websites without visiting offices. Forms are also available free of charge at the offices of the Director Labour Welfare (North) and the Deputy Director Labour Welfare (South), Kasur. The last date for submitting applications is September 8.

For fair distribution, two-thirds of the apartments have been reserved for workers from Kasur, while one-third have been earmarked for workers from Lahore.

For assistance and queries regarding the Punjab workers flats scheme, applicants can contact helplines 049-2724261, 0331-4436944, or the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund at 042-99260240, as per the official release.