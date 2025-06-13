Qatar Airways Cancels Key Flights As Iran Israel Conflict Intensifies

DOHA: Qatar Airways cancels flights to Iran and Iraq in response to rising regional tensions following Israeli strikes on Iran’s military and nuclear facilities, the airline confirmed on Friday.







In a statement issued shortly after the escalation, Qatar Airways said it had temporarily suspended operations to both countries due to the evolving security situation in the region.

“Qatar Airways has temporarily cancelled flights to Iran and Iraq due to (the) current situation in the region,” the statement read, referencing the wave of Israeli attacks on key infrastructure in Iran.

The decision comes amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, with fears of further retaliatory actions and instability in airspace across parts of the Middle East.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “harsh punishment” for Israel, claiming the attack killed several high-ranking commanders. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that Israel acted unilaterally and urged Iran not to threaten American assets in the region.







Analyst Priyanka Sachdeva of Phillip Nova warned that Iran’s declaration of emergency and threat of retaliation could spark broader regional instability, potentially affecting neighboring oil-producing countries.