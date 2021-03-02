News

Qatar to provide jobs to 300,000 Pakistanis in preparation for the FIFA world cup 2022

Ahsan Zafeer

The Qatar Consul General Mishal M Al-Ansari on Monday spoke of Doha’s plans to enhance Pakistanis’ employment opportunities by increasing their numbers from the current 150,000 to 300,000. The consul general said this while addressing the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). He also said that the companies with 100% Pakistani ownership have also substantially increased.

The Qatar consul general hailed the LNG agreement between Qatar and Pakistan as a great milestone and further added that both countries are already cooperating on multiple fronts, including defense, food, agriculture, amongst other industries.

Mr. Al-Ansari also exhibited Qatar’s resolve to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022 despite the hurdles caused due to the COVID-19 crises.

The news comes in the wake of the UAE banning work visas to Pakistanis and the nationals of a few other Muslim countries in December last year, resulting in Pakistanis’ return to the country in huge numbers.

Qatar has been a long-time contributor of investments and a frequent cooperator with Pakistan and the other key gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait. In 2019, Qatar announced to put in $9 billion as part of the QatariPakistani economic partnership, $3 billion comprised of deposits and direct investments.

Read More: CPEC to create 700,000 jobs in Pakistan.

Source: Dawn

