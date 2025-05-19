Rao Talha Javed Sets Record as Youngest AC in Pakistan’s History

Lodhran’s Rao Talha Javed has etched his name in the record books by becoming the youngest AC in Pakistan’s history. After completing his training, he has officially joined as Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue, marking a significant milestone in his civil service journey.







Rao Talha’s academic excellence began early. He passed his matriculation in 2015 with distinction from Duniapur Public School. He continued to shine academically, completing his FSc in 2017 and later earning a BS degree in Civil Engineering in 2021.

What truly sets Talha apart is his success in the highly competitive CSS examination, which he cleared in his first attempt in 2022. He then completed his training under the 51st Common Programme, paving the way for his current position in 2025.

Now officially serving in the Inland Revenue department, Rao Talha Javed’s achievement as the youngest AC in Pakistan’s history serves as an inspiration to thousands of aspiring civil servants across the country.