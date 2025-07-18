Realme officially launched its latest mid-range smartphones, the Realme 14 and Realme 14T, in Pakistan on July 14, 2025. Both devices are set to go on sale nationwide starting July 19. Designed for speed and performance, the new Realme 14 series brings upgraded stylish designs and impressive features at competitive prices. With a strong focus on youth and tech-savvy users, Realme aims to capture attention in Pakistan’s growing smartphone market.

Realme 14

Realme has introduced the Realme 14 in Pakistan, combining solid performance with impressive features in a mid-range package. The device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 26 GB RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and reliable speed for everyday use.

On the front, it features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering a crisp and fluid visual experience. A 16MP front-facing camera is housed inside a punch-hole cutout, designed for clear selfies and video calls.

At the back, the Realme 14 sports a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor to support portrait photography.

CLICK HERE TO SEE

Realme 14 price in Pakistan and Specs

Gamers will appreciate Realme’s partnership with Free Fire, which helped optimize the phone for long gaming sessions. The company claims users can enjoy up to 10.5 hours of continuous gameplay, thanks to the large 6,000mAh battery. It supports 45W wired fast charging and bypass charging technology, allowing users to power the device directly without stressing the battery during usage.

Available in two eye-catching colors, Mecha Silver and Storm Titanium, the Realme 14 is priced at PKR 99,999.

Realme 14T

The Realme 14T is part of its latest number series, focusing on performance, durability, and display quality. The device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. It delivers peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits and includes an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for fast unlocking.

Under the hood, the Realme 14T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 26GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, offering a clean and responsive user experience.

In terms of durability, the device is rated IP68 and IP69, making it resistant to dust and water. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor (OV50D40) and a 2MP depth sensor, delivering sharp and detailed photos.

CLICK HERE TO SEE

Realme 14T price in Pakistan and Specs

The phone houses a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, ensuring extended usage with minimal downtime.

Available in Lightning Purple, the Realme 14T is priced at PKR 79,999.