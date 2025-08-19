By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Realme 15t

Realme 15T has surfaced online as the newest addition to the Realme 15 series. The phone is said to carry the model number RMX5111 and could join the Realme 15 and 15 Pro soon.

Leaks on X suggest the Realme 15T will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM in its prototype. More configurations are also expected at launch.

The handset reportedly runs on Android 15, even though Android 16 was released earlier in June. Realme might adjust the software version for the final release.

While exact design details are still under wraps, the performance leak hints at strong efficiency and smooth multitasking. This positions the device as another solid mid-range option from the company.

The official launch date of the Realme 15T is not confirmed yet, but industry insiders expect it to arrive soon. With the 15 and 15 Pro, Realme looks set to strengthen its mid-range lineup further.

Expected: Realme 15 Series Price in Pakistan

Model Price
Realme 15 85,999
Realme 15 Pro 105,999

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Posting Frequently On Instagram Boosts Reach Study Reveals
Posting Frequently on Instagram Boosts Reach: Study Reveals
Call Center
Pakistan’s Call Center Industry Earns $320 Million in FY25 Exports
Govt Mulls Import Of 5 Year Old Used Vehicles Under Imf Driven Reforms
Govt Weighs Changes in Used Car Import Policy
Kapco Attock Cement Acquisition Moves Forward With Binding Offer
KAPCO Attock Cement Acquisition Moves Forward with Binding Offer
O Level Results 2025
CAIE O Level Results 2025 Released
Pakistan Launches Uraan Ai Techathon To Boost Innovation
Pakistan Launches Uraan AI Techathon to Boost Innovation
Xai Unveils New Ai Chatbot Companions And That May Be A Problem
xAI Unveils New AI Chatbot Companions, And That May Be a Problem
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets From Play Store
Google Becomes TeraWulf’s Largest Shareholder at 14%
Breakthrough In Superconductors Pave Way For Next Gen Quantum Computers
Breakthrough in Superconductors Pave Way for Next-Gen Quantum Computers
Amazon Appstore Shutting Down On Android Devices
Amazon Appstore Shutting Down on Android Devices
Reddit Reveals Sports Engagement Strategy Fueling Fan Communities
Reddit Reveals Sports Engagement Strategy Fueling Fan Communities
iPhone 17e
Apple iPhone 17e Leak Unveils New Details
This 19yo From Taxila Developed Car Control App That Uses Hand Gestures
This 19yo from Taxila Developed Car Control App That Uses Hand Gestures