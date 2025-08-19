Realme 15T has surfaced online as the newest addition to the Realme 15 series. The phone is said to carry the model number RMX5111 and could join the Realme 15 and 15 Pro soon.

Leaks on X suggest the Realme 15T will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM in its prototype. More configurations are also expected at launch.

Realme 15T appears on Geekbench

– Dimensity 6400 Max (same as D400)

– 8GB RAM

— Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) August 18, 2025

The handset reportedly runs on Android 15, even though Android 16 was released earlier in June. Realme might adjust the software version for the final release.

While exact design details are still under wraps, the performance leak hints at strong efficiency and smooth multitasking. This positions the device as another solid mid-range option from the company.

The official launch date of the Realme 15T is not confirmed yet, but industry insiders expect it to arrive soon. With the 15 and 15 Pro, Realme looks set to strengthen its mid-range lineup further.

Expected: Realme 15 Series Price in Pakistan