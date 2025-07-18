Realme Buds T200 Set to Launch on July 24
Realme has officially unveiled its latest truly wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds T200, scheduled to launch on July 24 alongside the Realme 15 series smartphones. Despite being entry-level, the Buds T200 come equipped with an impressive set of features. The earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC), which Realme claims reduces noise by up to 32 dB. They also feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support LDAC and Hi-Res Wireless Audio for enhanced sound quality.
Additional features include 3D Spatial Audio, dual device connection, and quad-microphone AI call noise cancellation for clearer communication. In terms of battery life, Realme promises up to 8 hours of playback with ANC and AAC and 4.5 hours with ANC and LDAC. A quick 10-minute charge offers up to 5 hours of listening time, ensuring convenience for users on the go.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
OnePlus Pad Lite Launches with Quad Speakers and Massive Battery
Alongside the Nord 5, Nord CE5, Watch 3, and Buds 4, the OnePlus Pad Lite has officially launched. The new tablet offers a good balance.
Revolutionary Chipset Aims to Lower the Price of Flagship Phones
Designed for high-end gaming and cameras-centric smartphones, MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9400e, a “sub-premium” variant of their flagship 9400 chipset. Built on TSMC’s third-generation 4.
China’s Silicon-Free Transistor Beats Intel, TSMC & Samsung
Claiming to use 10% less power and 40% faster performance than the most recent 3 nm silicon chips from Intel, TSMC, and Samsung, researchers from.
Samsung Unveils 500Hz OLED Odyssey G6 for Next-Level Gaming
Samsung has officially rolled out the world’s first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G6. This launch sets a new benchmark in display performance.
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 Brings Back an Iconic Feature
After a short break, Samsung is set to revive one of its most iconic smartwatch variants. The Classic model will return within the highly anticipated.