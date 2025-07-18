Realme Buds T200 Set To Launch On July 24

Realme has officially unveiled its latest truly wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds T200, scheduled to launch on July 24 alongside the Realme 15 series smartphones. Despite being entry-level, the Buds T200 come equipped with an impressive set of features. The earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC), which Realme claims reduces noise by up to 32 dB. They also feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support LDAC and Hi-Res Wireless Audio for enhanced sound quality.

Additional features include 3D Spatial Audio, dual device connection, and quad-microphone AI call noise cancellation for clearer communication. In terms of battery life, Realme promises up to 8 hours of playback with ANC and AAC and 4.5 hours with ANC and LDAC. A quick 10-minute charge offers up to 5 hours of listening time, ensuring convenience for users on the go.