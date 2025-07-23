By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4g

Realme has unveiled the Narzo 80 Lite 4G, just weeks after launching the 5G variant. The new model runs Android 15 and is powered by the Unisoc T7250 SoC. It offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable via microSD card. On the front, the device features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 563-nit peak brightness. It supports DC dimming and includes Smart Touch, allowing users to operate it with wet hands, gloves, or oily fingers.

The notch at the top of the screen houses a 5MP selfie camera (SC520CS sensor). On the back, there is a 13MP main camera (OmniVision OV13B10), supported by an unconfirmed secondary camera, an LED flash, and a pulse light with nine colors and five glow modes. The phone is fueled by a 6,300mAh battery, which supports 15W wired charging and 6W reverse charging. This should comfortably last more than a day of regular usage.

Additionally, the Narzo 80 Lite 4G includes MIL-STD-810H durability certification, IP54 water/dust resistance, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for convenience.

Realme offers this phone in Beach Gold and Obsidian Black colors. Although pricing details are not yet available, the official launch is expected soon.

Realme 80 Lineup:

Model Price
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G 32,999
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 65,999
Realme Narzo 80x 42,999

