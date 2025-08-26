By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Realme

Realme is preparing to surprise fans with a unique prototype smartphone at the 828 Fan Festival tomorrow. The company has officially confirmed the device’s massive 15,000 mAh battery, making it one of the largest capacities ever teased in a smartphone.

Earlier, Realme hinted at a battery bigger than 10,000 mAh, and now the reveal has created huge anticipation among tech enthusiasts.

According to the source, the upcoming phone will deliver unmatched endurance. It can record up to 18.45 hours of video, stream 50 hours of playback, and last over five days on a single charge.

Realme mobiles

These claims highlight the brand’s focus on pushing battery life far beyond current standards.

Additionally, Realme also teased another prototype featuring a built-in cooling fan that reportedly reduces temperatures by six degrees Celsius. It is still unclear whether this is the same device or an entirely separate concept.

The wait, however, is almost over. Realme will officially showcase the new prototype devices during the 828 Fan Festival on August 27, where more details are expected.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

