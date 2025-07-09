By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 41 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Redmi 15c

The Redmi 15C has surfaced online with leaked renders and full specifications, indicating that its formal launch is near. Following the Redmi 14C, which launched in August last year, Xiaomi’s sub-brand appears ready to refresh its budget lineup. The smartphone will reportedly come in four color options: Moonlight Blue, Twilight Orange, Midnight Black, and Green, according to the leaked pictures.

Redmi 15c Leak Reveals Full Specs And Official Images

The source claims that the 15C will include 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. The model name is confirmed by handwritten text displayed on the rear panel. The device, model number 25078RA3EA, has already received certification from Thailand’s NBTC. Remarkably, the Poco C85, model number 25078PC3EG, has also received a similar certification, suggesting that the two phones have comparable features and designs.

Both models will be limited to 4G connectivity. An earlier FCC certification confirmed the Redmi 15C will house a large 6.9-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch. Powering the device is a 6,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W wired charging, offering solid battery life and quick top-ups.

Furthermore, the official release date is yet to be confirmed, but the appearance in multiple certifications strongly hints at an imminent launch. With these features, Redmi 15C is positioned as an affordable smartphone offering a massive screen, reliable battery, and modern software.

