By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 47 mins ago
Redmi Turbo 5

Xiaomi’s Redmi Turbo series is known for offering powerful performance at a budget price. Now, early rumors suggest the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 will continue that legacy. Reportedly, the phone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. Although this chip hasn’t been officially announced, expectations are high. Based on its name, it’s likely to be a high-end midrange processor, possibly similar to the Dimensity 8400.

The chipset could also use an all-big-core CPU layout, designed for enhanced speed and multitasking. However, full details about the processor are still unknown. As for the display, leaks point to a flat 6.6-inch screen with a sharp 1.5K resolution. This promises a clear and smooth viewing experience. Xiaomi’s Redmi series offers great value with solid specs, sleek design, and long battery life.

In terms of power, the Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 may pack a large 7,500mAh battery. Despite the big battery, the phone is expected to have a thin and light design. A metal frame with right-angle corners could give it a premium feel.

Interestingly, sources also suggest that the Redmi Turbo 5 might launch globally under a different name. Based on Xiaomi’s history, the device may be rebranded as the Poco X8 Pro.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

