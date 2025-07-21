Xiaomi’s Redmi Turbo series is known for offering powerful performance at a budget price. Now, early rumors suggest the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 will continue that legacy. Reportedly, the phone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. Although this chip hasn’t been officially announced, expectations are high. Based on its name, it’s likely to be a high-end midrange processor, possibly similar to the Dimensity 8400.

The chipset could also use an all-big-core CPU layout, designed for enhanced speed and multitasking. However, full details about the processor are still unknown. As for the display, leaks point to a flat 6.6-inch screen with a sharp 1.5K resolution. This promises a clear and smooth viewing experience. Xiaomi’s Redmi series offers great value with solid specs, sleek design, and long battery life.

In terms of power, the Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 may pack a large 7,500mAh battery. Despite the big battery, the phone is expected to have a thin and light design. A metal frame with right-angle corners could give it a premium feel.

Interestingly, sources also suggest that the Redmi Turbo 5 might launch globally under a different name. Based on Xiaomi’s history, the device may be rebranded as the Poco X8 Pro.