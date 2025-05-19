Rehan Saeed takes charge as the CEO of L’Oréal Pakistan

KARACHI: L’Oréal Groupe, renowned globally for its leadership in beauty and innovation, has named Rehan Saeed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive General Manager of L’Oréal Pakistan.







Effective May 2025, Saeed will succeed Qawi Naseer, overseeing the company’s strategic vision, operations, and growth across the Pakistani market.

Rehan Saeed comes with more than 21 years of rich experience in marketing, commercial strategy, and business development across various international and domestic markets, including Australia, Indonesia, and Pakistan. A proud alumnus of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), he initially joined L’Oréal Pakistan in 2018 as Commercial Director for the Consumer Products Division (CPD).

During his tenure in Pakistan, Saeed led a significant go-to-market transformation that resulted in doubling the division’s business size and expanding its market share. In 2023, he moved to L’Oréal Indonesia, where he served as Business Development Director and then as CPD Commercial Director. There, he was instrumental in building strong teams, nurturing a collaborative culture, and driving the company’s Commercial Transformation via “Project Infinity.”







Reflecting on his appointment, Rehan Saeed said,

“It is a privilege to return to L’Oréal Pakistan as Executive General Manager and to lead a dynamic, purpose-driven team at a pivotal time for the company. I am deeply committed to building on the strong foundations that have been laid, accelerating digital transformation, investing in our people and advancing L’Oréal’s mission to create beauty that moves the world.”

Driving L’Oréal Pakistan’s Future

Known for his strategic insight, people-centric approach, and transformational leadership, Saeed’s deep regional knowledge and passion for empowering talent make him an ideal leader for L’Oréal Pakistan. He is set to guide the company through a complex commercial landscape, steering its next phase of growth and reinforcing its purpose-driven mission.

Under his leadership, L’Oréal Pakistan aims to enhance its contributions to the country’s socio-economic development while continuing to innovate and deliver on its promise of “creating beauty that moves the world.”