Apple is reportedly making a major change to its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro. A new leak suggests that the flagship model will start with 256GB of base storage, replacing the long-standing 128GB option. This shift comes alongside a rumored $50 price increase for the Pro version, which may feel less significant given the doubled storage. The change has been anticipated for years, making this upgrade one of the most notable storage adjustments in the iPhone’s history. Industry insiders expect the iPhone 17 Pro Max to receive the same storage boost, ensuring consistency across Apple’s premium lineup.

Last month, rumors hinted at a price hike across the iPhone 17 family, except for the entry-level vanilla iPhone 17. Now, the latest leak tells us that the iPhone 17 Pro will launch with 256GB as its base capacity. This means the device will maybe cost $50 more than the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro, offering better value for storage-hungry users.

According to reports, Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series at a special event on September 9, 2025. The new models are then expected to hit stores on September 19, giving buyers a short wait before the upgraded devices become available.