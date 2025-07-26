As TechJuice previously reported, the Riddara RD6 electric pickup is expected to officially launch by August or September. Now, the company has revealed its price, which starts at PKR 13,299,000. Along with the pricing, key global features and specifications have been confirmed, showcasing RD6’s capability and innovation in the EV segment.

The RD6 offers impressive proportions. It measures 5,260 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,880 mm in height. It provides a cargo space of 1,525 mm (L) x 1,450 mm (W) x 540 mm (H). A wheelbase of 3,120 mm and 225 mm ground clearance ensures stability across diverse terrains.

High-Performance

The RD6 is equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. It delivers up to 315 kW of power and 595 Nm of torque. The truck accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and offers a top speed of 190 km/h. Its 86 kWh ternary lithium battery enables a driving range of 455 km (NEDC). Charging is fast and convenient:

DC Fast Charging (30–80%): 100 kW in 32 minutes

AC Charging (20–100%): 6.6 kW in 11 hours

Regenerative braking is also included, boosting energy efficiency during deceleration.

Bold Exterior

The RD6 features a futuristic design with LED headlights, DRLs, and illuminated RIDDARA grille lettering. Side steps, a trailer hook, and a tailgate ladder enhance utility. It also includes:

Full LED taillights

Powered, foldable, and heated rearview mirrors

Automatic wipers

Electric trunk tailgate

Aluminium roof rack

Comfortable and Smart Interior

The RD6 balances comfort and advanced tech. It includes:

10.2-inch digital instrument panel

Synthetic leather seats with 6-way electric adjustment (both front seats)

Multi-function steering wheel and Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Suspension is handled by a MacPherson front and multi-link rear setup, ensuring smooth rides. It also offers seven drive modes: Sand, Mud, Off-road, Wading, Eco, Comfort, and Sport. Passenger experience is elevated with ventilated seats, automatic dual-zone A/C, rear vents, and a floating 6-inch central control screen. Smart features include:

Voice vehicle control

Wireless Wi-Fi

Apple CarPlay

50W wireless phone charging

Smart key access and keyless entry

Advanced Safety

Safety is a strong suit for the RD6. The truck includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking. More safety features:

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Braking (RCTA/RCTB)

Door Opening Warning (DOW)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

540° surround camera with transparent chassis view

The RD6 also offers Hill Hold Control (HHC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), tire pressure monitoring, and multiple airbags for full passenger protection.

The Riddara RD6 aims to redefine the pickup segment in Pakistan with cutting-edge EV tech, bold styling, and premium safety. Its competitive price, coupled with global-level specs, makes it a solid entry into the country’s growing electric vehicle market.