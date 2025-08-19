Ring Road Economic Zones To Boost Rawalpindi Trade And Jobs

Islamabad: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has announced plans to set up Economic Zones along the Ring Road to boost trade and create jobs. The plan was outlined at a high-level meeting attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak, DG RDA Kinza Murtaza, and RCCI President Usman Shaukat.

Officials said dedicated land will be set aside only for the Economic Zones. The local administration and the Business Facilitation Center will support timely delivery. Work on the Ring Road is under way and authorities expect the project to be inaugurated in December 2025, even though some reports warn of possible delays due to weather and funding concerns.

The Ring Road Economic Zones Development Committee presented a detailed plan for modern markets and industrial space. The proposed zones will include wholesale markets, grain markets, small factories, furniture and plastic showrooms, and goods transport terminals supported by modern infrastructure. Officials said marking land early will help limit encroachments and curb land mafia activity.

Planners expect that moving city markets to the new zones will reduce inner city traffic and improve logistics. The zones will have wide roads, public transport, labor housing, and health facilities to serve workers and businesses. Small factories linked to SMEs will gain space to expand and hire more people.

Business leaders said the project can change Rawalpindi into a hub of commerce if land allocation and infrastructure are completed on time. Stakeholders will watch construction milestones, licensing, and market relocation plans as work continues. The meeting drew senior chamber leaders, former presidents, and executive committee members who pledged to follow up and coordinate.