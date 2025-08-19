By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ring Road Economic Zones To Boost Rawalpindi Trade And Jobs

Islamabad: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has announced plans to set up Economic Zones along the Ring Road to boost trade and create jobs. The plan was outlined at a high-level meeting attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak, DG RDA Kinza Murtaza, and RCCI President Usman Shaukat.

Officials said dedicated land will be set aside only for the Economic Zones. The local administration and the Business Facilitation Center will support timely delivery. Work on the Ring Road is under way and authorities expect the project to be inaugurated in December 2025, even though some reports warn of possible delays due to weather and funding concerns.

The Ring Road Economic Zones Development Committee presented a detailed plan for modern markets and industrial space. The proposed zones will include wholesale markets, grain markets, small factories, furniture and plastic showrooms, and goods transport terminals supported by modern infrastructure. Officials said marking land early will help limit encroachments and curb land mafia activity.

Planners expect that moving city markets to the new zones will reduce inner city traffic and improve logistics. The zones will have wide roads, public transport, labor housing, and health facilities to serve workers and businesses. Small factories linked to SMEs will gain space to expand and hire more people.

Business leaders said the project can change Rawalpindi into a hub of commerce if land allocation and infrastructure are completed on time. Stakeholders will watch construction milestones, licensing, and market relocation plans as work continues. The meeting drew senior chamber leaders, former presidents, and executive committee members who pledged to follow up and coordinate.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Monsoon Fury Disrupts Internet Across Punjab
PTCL Internet Faces Nationwide Outage, Other ISPs Also Affected
Ptcl And Ldi Firms Must Pay Reduced Fine After Tribunal Ruling
PTCL and LDI Firms Must Pay Reduced Fine After Tribunal Ruling
Pakistani Banks
Moody’s Upgrades Ratings of Five Pakistani Banks to Caa1 Amid IMF Progress
It Exports
Pakistan’s IT Exports Jump 24% in July 2025
Pta And Telcos Reconnect Kp Flood Hit Communities In Hours
PTA and Telcos Reconnect KP Flood Hit Communities in Hours
Senate Committee
Senate Committee Reviews CSS Age Relaxation, Attempts, and Structural Reforms
Fbise
FBISE Officially Releases SSC 9th and 10th Class Date Sheet 2025
Higher Duties Threaten Pakistan Electric Bike Scheme And Prices
Image Source: Business Recorder
Higher Duties Threaten Pakistan Electric Bike Scheme and Prices
Tesla
Elon Musk Provides Key Update on Upcoming Tesla Feature
Systems Limited Posts Strong First Half Earnings Growth
Systems Limited Posts Strong First Half Earnings Growth
How Illegal Betting Apps Took Pakistan By Storm
How Illegal Betting Apps Took Pakistan by Storm
Apple
Apple Might Break Traditional Launch Cycle with iPhone 18 Series
Honda Hybrid Car Launch
Honda Hybrid Car Launch Confirmed for Pakistan