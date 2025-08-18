Ripple Cto Advances Xrpl Resilience As Xrp Price Dips Below 3

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has disclosed that an innovative “hub server” aimed at enhancing the XRP Ledger’s connectivity is nearing production-ready status. Built to improve network resilience, the server ensures smoother operations even under stress, as Schwartz returns to running production infrastructure after a hiatus.

The announcement arrives at a challenging time for XRP; the token has slipped below the critical $3.00 level, facing intensified bearish momentum. Analysts warn that a breach of the next support level at $2.85 could spark further downside, potentially dragging the price toward $2.70.

Schwartz’s hub server project is designed to keep vital XRPL nodes in sync and minimize risks of fragmentation during peak transaction periods. A recent monitoring glitch saw 11,000 requests per second processed smoothly, with the brief disruption traced back to a tool anomaly, not the server itself.

Further details reveal plans to extend the independent hub using enterprise-grade hardware, including an AMD 9950X CPU, 256GB RAM, and high-speed connectivity to bolster the XRPL network at scale.