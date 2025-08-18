By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 50 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ripple Cto Advances Xrpl Resilience As Xrp Price Dips Below 3

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has disclosed that an innovative “hub server” aimed at enhancing the XRP Ledger’s connectivity is nearing production-ready status. Built to improve network resilience, the server ensures smoother operations even under stress, as Schwartz returns to running production infrastructure after a hiatus.

The announcement arrives at a challenging time for XRP; the token has slipped below the critical $3.00 level, facing intensified bearish momentum. Analysts warn that a breach of the next support level at $2.85 could spark further downside, potentially dragging the price toward $2.70.

Schwartz’s hub server project is designed to keep vital XRPL nodes in sync and minimize risks of fragmentation during peak transaction periods. A recent monitoring glitch saw 11,000 requests per second processed smoothly, with the brief disruption traced back to a tool anomaly, not the server itself.

Further details reveal plans to extend the independent hub using enterprise-grade hardware, including an AMD 9950X CPU, 256GB RAM, and high-speed connectivity to bolster the XRPL network at scale.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

