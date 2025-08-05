Pakistan’s fast-growing tech and gaming ecosystem has scored a major win on the global stage. Fasieh Mehta, a seasoned industry expert and passionate advocate for Pakistan’s creative economy, has officially joined Google as the Industry Head, Mobile Apps & Gaming – Pakistan, operating from Google’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore. Before this, he worked at Epic Games, where he served as Pakistan’s representative and played a key role in uplifting the local games industry on a global platform.

This appointment reflects a broader global recognition of Pakistan’s booming app development and gaming scene. Over the past few years, local creators have built everything from chart-topping mobile apps to globally successful games, and international tech giants have started to take serious notice. The inclusion of a Pakistani in a leadership role at Google marks not only a personal milestone but also a national symbol of progress.

According to a source close to the matter, Fasieh was selected after a rigorous 10-month recruitment process. The role was publicly advertised, and, like every other Google hire, it required multiple interview rounds and a comprehensive evaluation. The company was clear in its goal: to hire the right person capable of representing and growing Pakistan’s mobile apps and gaming vertical at a global scale.

Speaking about the opportunity, Mehta shared on his LinkedIn post that the role at Google is more than just a career move; it’s a chance to serve Pakistan’s app and gaming community by connecting local talent with global tools, insights, and resources.

“Pakistan is brimming with talent. The world just needs to see it,” he said in a personal note shared online.

He emphasized that this position allows him to help publishers, studios, and developers scale their products and ambitions, turning local success into global stories.

Fasieh reflected on his long-standing admiration for Google, having visited offices in Mountain View, London, Dubai, and Singapore over the years as a guest, a partner, or simply a fan of the mission. But this week, he walked in with a badge of his own, joining the ranks of Googlers for the first time.

His message to the tech community was clear: he’s here to listen, learn, and build with Pakistan’s developers, and his door is open to collaboration. Google’s decision to appoint a Pakistan-focused industry head for mobile apps and gaming is also a strategic move. It reflects the growing importance of localized leadership in markets where mobile-first users dominate and the creative economy is rapidly evolving.

For Pakistan, this is more than just another global placement. It’s a powerful signal that the world is watching and that Pakistani talent isn’t just participating in the global tech ecosystem; it’s starting to lead it.