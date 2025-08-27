By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 4 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fto Targets Rs133m Fake Tax Invoices Scam

A major tax scandal worth Rs135 billion has rocked the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR). The scandal, which has been under investigation following widespread media reports, involves both serving and retired PCSIR employees. The case has now been escalated to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for criminal proceedings.

The Parliamentary Committee was briefed that an Inquiry Committee had completed its investigation into the scam. The committee’s detailed report was submitted, and Show Cause Notices were issued to the accused employees.

Officials confirmed that the accused were given an opportunity for a personal hearing before any action was taken. In line with the PCSIR C&D Rules, 1981, penalties have already been imposed by the Competent Authority, the Chairman of PCSIR.

To ensure accountability on a broader scale, PCSIR has now referred the entire case to the FIA through the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST). This referral includes serving and retired officials who have been named in the inquiry. The FIA is expected to open a larger criminal investigation to determine the full scope of the tax fraud.

The Rs135 billion tax scam first surfaced after extensive coverage in national media outlets. Questions were raised about possible misuse of authority, financial irregularities, and negligence within PCSIR. Lawmakers and oversight bodies demanded transparency, leading to the formal inquiry.

With penalties already imposed internally, the focus now shifts to the FIA investigation, which could lead to criminal charges and recoveries.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

