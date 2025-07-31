By Areeba Ahmed ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read

The eagerly awaited Samsung Galaxy A17 is set for its official launch, and initial leaks have already started sketching a narrative of what the users can expect.

Set to release later in 2025, the Galaxy A17 offers a mix of what users are familiar with and significant new updates that may position it as a leader in Samsung’s budget series.

Redesigned Camera & Premium Looks

Samsung is debuting a sleeker, more streamlined camera module on the rear of the A17. In contrast to its predecessor, the Galaxy A16, which featured three independent lens bumps, the A17 consolidates the three cameras into one smooth housing, all in line with the design cues of the A26 and A36’s flagship offerings. The slight redesign makes the phone look even cleaner and more contemporary.

The phone has the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh and 1080p resolution. Unfortunately, the waterdrop notch and wider bezels stick around—features that are a bit dated for 2025, but surely reduce expenses.

Performance Boosts on the Horizon

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G model will likely be driven by the Exynos 1380 chipset, a step up from the last generation. It is expected to bring smoother performance, improved gaming features, and enhanced power efficiency.

Galaxy A17 Camera Details & Battery

One of the highlight features in Galaxy A17 is the  Hybrid Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature on the primary camera, which is something new for the A-series budget range.

The primary sensor is tipped to be a 50MP lens, supplemented by a 5MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. All these enhancements are focused on providing sharper images, particularly under low-light conditions and when shooting video.

The Samsung Galaxy A17 will come with a 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging, which will keep users connected throughout the day with very little downtime.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Price in Pakistan

Although Samsung has not officially announced the Galaxy A17’s price, tech analysts predict that the Samsung Galaxy A17 price in Pakistan will be competitive in the mid-range category.

With incremental design enhancements and substantial improvements in performance, the A17 may prove to be a compelling option for customers looking for quality without the cost of a flagship.

Samsung Galaxy A17 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 15 OS
UI OneUI 7.0
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU 2.4 Octa Core
Chipset Mediatek Helio
GPU Mali
Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen
Size 6.74 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~382 PPI)
Extra Features 120HZ
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front 32 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.4 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Radio FM Radio (Market dependent)
USB USB Type-C 2.0
NFC Yes
Data 2G GSM, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC (market/region dependent), IP54, dust and splash resistant, Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity Non-removable 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 25W wired

 

Areeba Ahmed

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launch Expected in Coming Weeks
Pakistan Insulin Import From Russia Gains Momentum With Joint Ventures
Pakistan Insulin Import from Russia Gains Momentum with Joint Ventures
Qualcomm
Qualcomm Gears Up for Release of Next Premium Mobile Chip
Pakistan Car Safety Law Sets Huge Fines And Jail Terms For Violators
Pakistan’s First Car Safety Law Sets Huge Fines and Jail Terms for Violators
Nccia Cracks Down On Illegal Call Centers Linked To Global Financial Fraud
NCCIA Cracks Down on Illegal Call Centers Linked to Global Financial Fraud
Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
SBP Selects Design for New Currency Notes
Galaxy S26 Ultra To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 And One Ui 8 5
Galaxy S26 Ultra to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and One UI 8.5
Pakistan Us Push Ahead With Trade Talks Amid Tariff Challenges
Trump Seals Trade Deal with Pakistan, Slaps Heavy Tariffs on India
Pakistan
Pakistan to Launch Remote Sensing Satellite at 6:45 AM from China
Pakistan Proposes 5 Digital Services Tax In Fy2025 26 Budget
FBR Exempts Foreign‑Supplied Digital Goods from 5% “Digital Presence” Tax
Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G Launch Date Confirmed with Design and Key Specs
Pak Govt
Pak Govt to Digitize Services Under $77M World Bank Project
Pakistan
Pak Govt Approves First-Ever AI Policy to Drive Innovation and Tech Growth