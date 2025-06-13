Samsung Galaxy A56 Receives June 2025 Security Update

Samsung continues to expand the rollout of its June 2025 security patch, this time focusing on the Galaxy A56, the brand’s latest mid-range smartphone.







After pushing the update to its flagship Galaxy S25 series, which received 19 security fixes, Samsung is now extending the benefits of this update to its A-series users.

The Galaxy A56 launched with Android 15 pre-installed. It offers more than just solid features. Samsung has promised 6 years of OS and security updates. This shows the company’s focus on long-term support, even for mid-range phones.

Samsung upgraded the phone with the May 2025 patch just last month, and now it’s rolling out the latest improvements through the June update.







Patch Details, Rollout Regions, and Build Number

The new update is currently being deployed across several markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Galaxy A56 users can identify the patch through the build number “A566BXXS4AYE5.”

To see if the update is available for your device, Samsung suggests “Checking for Updates” in the settings menu. Head to the Software Updates section under Settings, where you’ll find the option to “Download and Install.”

While the June 2025 patch doesn’t introduce any new features or performance enhancements, it delivers important security fixes. These include measures from Google to strengthen the core Android system, as well as Samsung-specific patches for One UI and its Galaxy ecosystem.

The update also ensures smooth connectivity with Galaxy wearables, including smartwatches. However, no security risks have been flagged as critical or moderate, indicating there are no pressing vulnerabilities addressed in this release.

Update Availability and Installation Tips

If your device hasn’t received the update yet, there’s no need to worry; it may take a few days to arrive. Once the update becomes available in Pakistan, users will receive a notification about the OTA package. If no alert appears, a quick manual check in the settings can help initiate the process.

When prompted, simply tap “Download and Install” and allow your phone to complete the update and reboot.

For users interested in the technical breakdown, the Changelog will be available beside the install button, providing a summary of the fixes included in this release.

With each monthly patch, Samsung reinforces its reputation for consistent updates and user security. The Galaxy A56, being among the first A-series models to adopt Android 15, continues to receive timely support, reflecting Samsung’s ongoing push for better device longevity and protection.