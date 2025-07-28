By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe

The launch of the Galaxy S25 FE is approaching fast, and new leaks are surfacing regularly. Following the Galaxy S24 FE’s release pattern, the new Fan Edition phone may arrive in September this year. Design leaks have already surfaced, showing the expected look of the upcoming device. Now, the latest leak reveals its storage configurations and available color options.

Expected Storage Variants

Samsung plans to offer the Galaxy S25 FE in two storage variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB and 8GB RAM with 256GB. These options seem underwhelming, especially when competitors now offer 256 GB as their base storage.

Many users were hoping for higher base storage in this next-gen Fan Edition.

Color Options Leak

Four color options have been reported: navy, icy blue, jet black, and white. No official renders were included in the leak, but some of these shades are familiar. Navy, Jet Black, and Icy Blue already exist in the current Galaxy S series lineup. However, none of these colors are featured in the current Galaxy S24 FE variant.

Therefore, Samsung may be planning a refreshed design with updated finishes for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. As we wait for the official launch, more leaks will likely confirm these details.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

