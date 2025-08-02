The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge has been making headlines with various exciting leaks. Most recently, battery size rumors have resurfaced. Earlier leaks suggested a 4,200mAh battery, which would already be an upgrade over the Galaxy S25 Edge’s 3,900mAh cell. However, a fresh leak now claims the Galaxy S26 Edge will feature a 4,400 mAh battery.

This marks a significant bump in power capacity for Samsung’s slim flagship line. But the leak also points out conflicting reports. So, this information should be taken cautiously until confirmed.

Beyond the battery, other leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Edge could be even thinner than the previous model. For reference, the Galaxy S25 Edge measured just 5.8 mm in thickness.

In terms of the camera, the S26 Edge is rumored to include a new 50MP ultrawide lens. Additionally, a chipset upgrade is expected, though it’s unclear whether it will be Snapdragon or Exynos.